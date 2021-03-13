Funeral procession, funeral services held for late LCPS superintendent

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Private funeral services for late Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Karen Trujillo were being held Saturday.

Trujillo was hit and killed by a minivan last month while walking her dogs.

Community members were able to attend Saturday morning's funeral procession from Baca’s Funeral Chapel to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary before the private rosary and funeral Mass. (You can watch the procession's church arrival in the video player at the top of this article.)

Mourners followed Covid-19 safety guidelines, such as social distancing and wearing masks.

Trujillo was school superintendent in New Mexico’s second-largest city of Las Cruces and a former leader of the state Public Education Department.

No charges were filed against the driver of the vehicle that struck her after investigators determined it was traveling within a safe range of speed and Trujillo was walking in the roadway, authorities said.

While the rosary and funeral Mass were taking place Saturday, private graveside burial services were scheduled for Monday.