No charges will be filed against van driver who struck, killed LCPS superintendent Karen Trujillo

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- No charges will be filed against an 18-year-old minivan driver who struck and killed Las Cruces Public School superintendent Karen Trujillo while she walked her dogs last month, police announced Monday.

"Investigators believe the driver’s ability to avoid the crash would have been difficult or impossible," police said in a statement saying they had completed their probe into the deadly Feb. 25 incident.

Police said investigators had determined the van wasn't speeding, the driver was unable to see Trujillo - who was walking in the roadway - because of the setting sun, and Trujillo was wearing earbuds that likely prevented her from hearing approaching traffic.

A private funeral service for the 50-year-old Trujillo is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in central Las Cruces.

The name of the minivan driver isn't being released, police said, given that he faces no charges.

Trujillo's husband, speaking to reporters the day following his wife's death, called the tragedy an "accident" and asked Las Cruceans to pray not only for his family - but also for the driver.

"For the young man involved in this, pray for him too. Accidents are accidents... Karen would want us all to move forward," Ben Trujillo said.