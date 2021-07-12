Multiple quakes shake portions of New Mexico

New Mexico

CAPULIN, New Mexico — Several earthquakes shook parts of northern New Mexico on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 3.0 quake occurred at 7:44 a.m., followed by a larger 4.2 tremor at 9:33 a.m. and then a 3.7. quake at 10:06 a.m.

Those quakes were all centered near Capulin, a town of about 290 people which is located in the northeast portion of the state.

The tremors were felt by residents as far south as the state capital city of Santa Fe, which is about 60 miles from the epicenter, according to ABC affiliate KOAT, but no damages or injuries had been reported.