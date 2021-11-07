2-alarm blaze burns old cotton processing plant in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- No one was injured in an early Sunday morning blaze that engulfed an old cotton processing plant in Las Cruces.

Over 30 firefighters battled overnight to contain the 2-alarm blaze at the former Calcot facility, located in the 1000 block of Hayner Avenue near Compress Road. Fire crews said it was "fully engulfed" in flames when they arrived.

Authorities on Sunday afternoon said they were still investigating to determine what ignited the large fire in the vacant building around 1 a.m.; no damage estimate was immediately available.