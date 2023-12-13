“We can continue the forward momentum:” ABC-7’s one-on-one with new LCPD Chief Jeremy Story

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department has a new chief, but it's one with a familiar face.

ABC-7 first reported the appointment of Interim Chief Jeremy Story as permanent chief on December 11th. The next day, we sat down with him one-on-one to discuss variety of goals and challenges that he wants to tackle during his tenure as chief, including crime, working with the new incoming Las Cruces leadership, and holding officers accountable.

"It feels good," said Chief Story on his permanent appointment as police chief.

"We had a lot of stuff go on in the last five in a half months, but of course there’s certain things you don’t want to do as an interim chief, you want to give those opportunities to the permanent chief, so now I feel like we can continue the forward momentum," he added.

One of Story's biggest goals for his tenure as chief is to continue to tackle crime.

According to data from the Las Cruces Police Department, 2018 to 2022 saw a 70% increase in both violent and property crimes, but numbers have been dropping in 2023, up to a 4% reduction.

Story says extensive crime prevention campaigns and joint operations with New Mexico State Police over the last few months are to thank for that reduction.

“We’re actually seeing our first reduction in five years, so that tells us the things we’ve been doing this year have been working," said Story.

Story said he also wants to collaborate with New Mexico State University to gather additional research in finding ways to improve the department.

Another topic that was brought to the table is Las Cruces police officers allegedly committing wrongful killings, including Officer Brad Lunsford who was indicted on December, 7th for the voluntary manslaughter of Presley Eze, an un-armed black man, back in 2022.

He said while the mass majority of calls LCPD responds to go "well," mistakes happen, and says it's his utmost goal to hold everyone accountable.

“The culture of the department is towards professionalism, towards treating people with respect and dignity," said Story.

"We try to avoid the point where its discipline and drawing attention, but when those things happen, we deal with them," he added.

ABC-7 also discussed the incoming leadership changes to the city of Las Cruces with Chief Story, including Mayor-elect Eric Enriquez taking over on January 1st - the first time Las Cruces will have a new mayor in 15 years.

There will also be some changes in Las Cruces' City Council, as two seats soon will be filled with new councilors.

“I look forward to working with them, I actually have a really good relationship with council and the mayor over the last five months, so hopefully we’ll work together to make decisions that will help Las Cruces," said Story.

He will officially become chief Sunday, December 17th.