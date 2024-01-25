Las Cruces animal advocates request more funding to open old Animal Services Center amid animal neglect claims

LAS Cruces, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Officials held the monthly meeting of the Board of Directors of the Animal Services Center of Mesilla Valley Thursday to discuss data collected from December of 2023.

During that meeting, animal advocates were allowed to give public input.

A slew of issues were brought up for discussion, including the allegation that a majority of animals under the Animal Services Center of Mesilla Valley are being housed in the old center building.

Advocates in attendance questioned ASCMV’s old building's adequacy, claiming it is being understaffed, overpopulated, remains unsanitary, and is kept from the public's view.

Advocates requested additional funding to hire adequate staff to clean and open the previous building, and advocated for affordable Spay and Neuter programs to counteract overpopulated shelters and avoid euthanasia practices due to overcrowding.