Skip to Content
New Mexico

Crime Stoppers seeking information on two people who allegedly burgled American Legion Post in Las Cruces

Crimes Stoppers of Las Cruces- Dona Ana County
By
Published 10:58 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Two people are accused of breaking into and stealing form the American Legion Post on Valentine's Day.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Dona Ana County say the alleged burglary happened before 5 a.m.

Officials say two people caused $16,000 in damage to the building and stole a replica gun. They add that police have surveillance photos of the two people, but are choosing not release them yet.

Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Dona Ana County is asking anyone with information on the two people to call 1-800-222-8477. They are offering up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the people.

The alleged burglary happened at the American Legion Post at 1185 East Madrid Avenue.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content