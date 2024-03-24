NMSU campus alerted of sexual assault investigation over the weekend

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Students at New Mexico State University were alerted of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault over the weekend.

A student was sexually assaulted at a fraternity house near the university's campus on Friday, March 22nd, according to NMSU police.

ABC-7 was able to obtain the Campus Safety Alert, which read:

"At 12:16 a.m. on March 23, the NMSU Police Department received a report that a student was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance at a fraternity house near the NMSU Las Cruces Campus on Friday night. Authorities are interviewing persons of interest in the case and there does not appear to be an ongoing threat."

ABC-7 has reached out to an official with NMSU for more information.