Blue 2 Fire burning over 7,000 acres with 0% containment

Lincoln County, NM (KVIA) -- Blue 2 Fire now burning over 7,000 acres with 0% containment Tuesday.

Evacuation orders are in effect for Nogal Canyon Rd., Loma Grande Subdivision, Bonito Lake Rd., Forest Service Road 108, Forest Service 107, Villa Madonna Subdivision, Forest Road 127 (also known as Upper Eagle Creek).

Over the weekend, the fire doubled in size going from 1,400 acres on Friday, May 24 to 7,178 acres Tuesday, May 28.

On Memorial Day, fire crews completed a line around Villa Madonna, according to the Blue 2 Fire Facebook.

"Engines in Sun Valley are planning to connect hose lines. Hotshots have been going direct, building line on the fire’s edge from Monjeau Peak east where they can safely access. Single engine air tankers dropped retardant above Eagle Creek to assist this effort, says the post. "On Soldier Mountain, hotshot crews and dozers are constructing direct line on the west side of a spot fire that started overnight on Saturday. On the east side of the spot hotshots are also building direct line, reinforcing the retardant line, and cooling down the fire’s edge with aerial assets. All the structures in Mills Canyon are prepped."

The fire began on Thursday, May 16 after a lighting strike, according to Village of Ruidoso.

They say 11 crews, 23 engines, 4 helicopters and 2 bulldozers are being used.