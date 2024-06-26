Ohio man pleads guilty to threatening Dona Ana District Attorney

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 47-year-old Ohio resident Donald Walter Fowler just pleaded guilty to leaving a threatening voicemail for the Dona Ana County District Attorney.

Court documents state that Fowler left the voicemail on October 26, 2023, threatening District Attorney Gerald Byers, who is African American.

“There should be a noose in your future," Fowler said in the voicemail.

Fowler now faces up to three years in prison, as well as three years of supervised release afterward.