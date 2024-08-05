New Mexican wildland firefighters helping combat Oregon wildfires

New Mexico (KVIA) -- Over 80 wildland firefighters and six wildland fire engines from New Mexico are now in Oregon to help combat the numerous wildfires raging across the state.

The firefighters were sent by the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department's Forestry Division.

“Sadly, Oregon is currently overwhelmed by wildfire demands, and we’re grateful to be in a position to offer our support,” said State Forester Laura McCarthy. “Our ability to assist is a testament to the capacity that we’ve built in our wildfire response programs over the past year.”

Wildfires have been growing rapidly in Oregon over the last month. There are currently 126 fires burning more than 1.2 million acres.

New Mexico state wildfire crews will complete a 14-day assignment assisting the Oregon Department of Forestry in combating these fires.

In June, wildfire crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry traveled south to support suppression efforts during the devastating South Fork and Salt fires in Ruidoso. This kind of interstate assistance is often utilized when one state has the resources to assist another.