Watch: House Speaker Mike Johnson joins former Rep. Yvette Herrell in Las Cruces for NRCC ‘Battle Station’ grand opening

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, along with former U.S. Representative Yvette Herrell, will be speaking in Las Cruces Wednesday morning for the opening of a new National Republican Congressional Committee "battle station."

The NRCC says the new 'battle station' will serve as the hub of a "grassroots team that will help elect Yvette Herrell and Republicans up and down the ballot this November."

Herrell, former representative for New Mexico's second congressional district, is running against Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D), who beat her in the 2022 election.