Skip to Content
New Mexico

Watch: House Speaker Mike Johnson joins former Rep. Yvette Herrell in Las Cruces for NRCC ‘Battle Station’ grand opening

KVIA
By
New
Published 10:14 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, along with former U.S. Representative Yvette Herrell, will be speaking in Las Cruces Wednesday morning for the opening of a new National Republican Congressional Committee "battle station."

The NRCC says the new 'battle station' will serve as the hub of a "grassroots team that will help elect Yvette Herrell and Republicans up and down the ballot this November."

Herrell, former representative for New Mexico's second congressional district, is running against Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D), who beat her in the 2022 election.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content