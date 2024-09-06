Skip to Content
New Mexico

Las Cruces man sentenced to 10 years for paying hitman $200 to kill his girlfriend’s mother

Dona Ana County Detention Center
By
Updated
today at 11:44 AM
Published 11:42 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces man was just sentenced to 10 years in a federal prison for his attempt to hire an undercover ATF agent to murder his girlfriend's mother for $200. That is according to federal prosecutors in New Mexico.

Court documents state that from April 10, 2022 to May 11, 2022, Leif Hayman hired the undercover agent through the website "rentahitman.com." They add that Hayman submitted three service requests, giving his contact information, as well as information on the intended victim.

Leif Hayman (Courtesy: Dona Ana County Detention Center)

"In his first request on April 10, Hayman stated he wanted to 'hurt' the victim, writing 'I want her gone now, too much that I don't like about her she's controlling my wife,'" federal prosecutors explained Friday. "He submitted additional requests on April 17 and April 20 under different aliases, expressing his desire to have the victim killed."

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content