Fire reported at Stahmann Farm, Doña Ana County Fire Rescue on scene

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A large active fire at Stahmann Farm on Highway 28 south of Las Cruces is being battled by Doña Ana County Fire Rescue (DAFR) crews Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from DAFR, the fire started in a pecan storage facility and has been burning for almost 24 hours.

An ABC-7 crew on the scene report smoke still coming from the building as of Tuesday afternoon, with fire and rescue crews still fighting the blaze. A haze is covering the surrounding area.