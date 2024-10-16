Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: Coats for kids asking the community for new & gently used coats

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—The Community Action Agency of Southern New Mexico (CAASNM), Comet Cleaners, D2 Designs, and Knights of Columbus are sponsoring the 30th annual Coats for Kids campaign, which is now underway in Las Cruces. This year’s program aims to collect and distribute 3,000 coats to children in need in Doña Ana County. The 2024 campaign continues through November 8. Monetary donations are accepted yearly. Donations of new and gently used coats and cash are welcome. Coats for Kids has received a challenge grant from the Carl. C. Anderson Sr. and Marie Jo Anderson Foundation, which means every monetary donation will be doubled. Since Coats for Kids began in 1995, it has given more than 60,000 coats to needy children.

Please donate now at LasCrucesCoatsforKids.com/Donate. You can also donate through the Community Action Agency, caasnm.org, https://www.facebook.com/lascrucescoatsforkids/

