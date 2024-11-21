New Mexico Department of Health secretary steps down

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Patrick M. Allen is stepping down, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today. Allen had lead the department for the past two years.

“Pat has been a dedicated public servant, and I’m grateful for his contributions as secretary for the Department of Health. I wish him well in his next endeavor,” said Lujan Grisham.

The Governor's Office has not explained the reason for Allen's departure.

Health Policy Advisor to Gov. Lujan Grisham Gina DeBlassie will serve as interim cabinet secretary. She hsa more than 30 years of healthcare experience, a spokesperson for the Governor's Office explained Thursday. She helped establish the Health Care Authority and Rural Health Care Delivery Fund and previously served as chief operating officer for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.