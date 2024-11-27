Cannabis products contaminated with prohibited pesticide recalled in New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Cannabis Control Division (CCD) issued an advisory for contaminated cannabis pre-rolls and roll-your-own products.

The impacted products, manufactured and sold by JBS Technologies NM, LLC (DBA Stash House) tested positive for spinosyn, a prohibited pesticide, officials say. The products were distributed from January 1, 2024 to November 25, 2024.

Look through the list below to find the names of the impacted products:

Drool 2g Blunt—Nightmare Cookies

Drool 2g Blunt—Wedding Punch

Drool 2g Blunt—Rainbow Dream

Drool 2g Blunt—Blue Dream

Stone Road 14g RYO Forbidden Star Fruit

"Consumers should review the product list to see if they purchased a contaminated product," a CCD official said. "If so, they are advised to destroy it or return it to the retailer for proper disposal."

Officials say they have not received any health-related complaints related to this recall, but that anyone with concerns should contact their doctor or the New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center at 1-800-222-1222.