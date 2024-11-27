Skip to Content
Cannabis products contaminated with prohibited pesticide recalled in New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Cannabis Control Division (CCD) issued an advisory for contaminated cannabis pre-rolls and roll-your-own products.

The impacted products, manufactured and sold by JBS Technologies NM, LLC (DBA Stash House) tested positive for spinosyn, a prohibited pesticide, officials say. The products were distributed from January 1, 2024 to November 25, 2024.

Look through the list below to find the names of the impacted products:

  • Drool 2g Blunt—Nightmare Cookies
  • Drool 2g Blunt—Wedding Punch
  • Drool 2g Blunt—Rainbow Dream
  • Drool 2g Blunt—Blue Dream
  • Stone Road 14g RYO Forbidden Star Fruit

"Consumers should review the product list to see if they purchased a contaminated product," a CCD official said. "If so, they are advised to destroy it or return it to the retailer for proper disposal."

Officials say they have not received any health-related complaints related to this recall, but that anyone with concerns should contact their doctor or the New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center at 1-800-222-1222.

