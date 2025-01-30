Skip to Content
New Mexico

Albuquerque man indicted for allegedly making threatening posts about Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20 in Washington, DC. Trump on Monday took the first steps to enact his sweeping agenda with a series of executive actions.
Chip Somodevilla/Pool/AFP via Getty Images via CNN Newsource
President Donald Trump speaks during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20 in Washington, DC. Trump on Monday took the first steps to enact his sweeping agenda with a series of executive actions.
By
New
Published 1:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A federal grand jury just indicted Tyler Miles Leveque, 37, for allegedly making threatening social media posts threatening then President-Elect Trump.

The posts were reported posted from January 2 and 4, 2025, and expressed "intent to harm the President-Elect and others at an upcoming rally."

"The posts included statements such as 'you and your rich friends are dead no threat a promise' and references to violence at an event reportedly planned for January 19th in Washington D.C.," federal prosecutors explained today.

When interviewed by the Secret Service and FBI, officials say Leveque admitted to making the posts and buying a gun from a local business.

"Leveque will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled. If convicted, Leveque faces up to five years in prison."

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content