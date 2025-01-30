Albuquerque man indicted for allegedly making threatening posts about Trump

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A federal grand jury just indicted Tyler Miles Leveque, 37, for allegedly making threatening social media posts threatening then President-Elect Trump.

The posts were reported posted from January 2 and 4, 2025, and expressed "intent to harm the President-Elect and others at an upcoming rally."

"The posts included statements such as 'you and your rich friends are dead no threat a promise' and references to violence at an event reportedly planned for January 19th in Washington D.C.," federal prosecutors explained today.

When interviewed by the Secret Service and FBI, officials say Leveque admitted to making the posts and buying a gun from a local business.

"Leveque will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled. If convicted, Leveque faces up to five years in prison."