One confirmed case of bird flu in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- One case of the Bird flu was confirmed by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). What we know so far is the person contacted the disease after coming in contact with an infected cow.

They are currently being treated with antiviral drugs and told to isolate from others.

This is only the second human case of this strain of bird flu confirmed in the United States. The CDC reports that currently public health risk is low.

The person infected reported eye redness as their only symptom. Other symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, muscle ache to name a few, for full list click here.

KVIA will keep you updated as we learn more.

