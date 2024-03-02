Skip to Content
6th annual Run Internacional to kick off Saturday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The only U.S.-Mexico cross border 10k run is taking place Saturday morning!

The 6th annual Run Internacional starts at 8 a.m., and begins at 3333 North Oregon next to San Jacinto Plaza.

The 6.2 mile route crosses from downtown El Paso into Juarez, and then finishes at the Paso del Norte bridge.

Food and refreshments will be offered at an award ceremony at 10 a.m. at the start location. 

Organizers for the event said it's "a race to celebrate our border, our people and our culture, but more importantly – we run as one!"

