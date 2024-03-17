Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine places doctors into residency programs

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - It is the day that is most anticipated by student doctors as they find out which residency programs they "match" across the country.

The Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine held a special ceremony on Friday, March 15 for about 144 seniors.

Match Day is the day when the National Resident Matching Program reveals the hospitals where student doctors will head to complete their education.

The national program pairs the best qualified candidate with residency programs using a standardized process. This year 40 doctors will be training in internal medicine, 43 in family medicine and emergency medicine, and 37 are training in the fields of psychiatry, pediatrics, neurology, anesthesiology, and general surgery.

"Couples match so that basically makes sure that we're going to be in the same location. So we, we ranked about nine, ten different cities. We had to synchronize our rank list so that we're all going to, no matter what, we're going to end up in the same city," said Lekha Chesnick, student doctor.