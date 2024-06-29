Evacuation order issued for some areas of Ruidoso due to “life-threatening flood waters”

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Ruidoso residents living in the Upper Canyon Area and near the Rio Ruidoso are being urged by village officials to evacuate due to flooding that's being called "life threatening."

The Village of Ruidoso posted the evacuation notice on their Facebook page just before 4 p.m.

It says the Upper Canyon Area is experiencing unstable soil in addition to the flood waters.

A flash flood warning remains in place for the area until 8:30 p.m.

Another post on the village's Facebook page also says anyone close to the Rio Ruidoso, which runs throughout town and right behind Midtown, should move to higher ground "immediately."

The village adds an evacuation shelter has been set up at the White Mountain Relief Center, located at the White Mountain Sports Complex at 687 Hull Road.

Officials are also urging people in vehicles to "turn around, and don't drown" in flooded areas, adding most drownings occur in vehicles.

This is a developing story. We'll be sure to keep you updated both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we learn more.