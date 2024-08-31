UTEP falls to Nebraska in season opener, 40-7

LINCOLN, Nebraska - UTEP head coach Scotty Walden will have to wait a little longer to get his first win as UTEP's head coach.

The Miners start the 2024 season with a loss on the road to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 40-7.

It was a tough first test for Walden and his Miners going to a Big 10 Conference school, and playing in front of a jam packed crowd of more than 80,000.

In the first quarter of the game, the Miners held there own scoring a touchdown on their second possession of the game.

Unfortunately, those would be the only points of the game for UTEP.

The game was tied at 7 at the end of the first quarter before the Huskers would put up 23 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 30-7 lead at the half.

UTEP quarterbacks, Skyler Locklear and Cade McConnell would both take the field in Saturday's game.

Locklear would end the day with 115 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

McConnell would have 20 yards passing and one interception.

Nebraska freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola shined in his debut with the Huskers ending the day with 238 passing yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Miners start the season 0-1 and will look for better days ahead.

That begins with the team's home opener next Saturday against Southern Utah.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. from the Sun Bowl.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

Nebraska scored on their first possession of the game following a 5-yard touchdown run by running back Dante Dowdell 7-0 Nebraska

UTEP QB Skyler Locklear with a 38-yard touchdown pass to WR Kam Thomas 7-7

7-7 End of first

Second Quarter

Nebraska safety - 9-7 Nebraska

Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola to WR Isaiah Neyor, 59-yard touchdown pass - 16-7 Nebraska

Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin with a 3-yard run for a touchdown - 23-7 Nebraska

Right before the half - QB Dylan Raiola to WR Jahmal Banks, 21 yard touchdown pass - 30-7 Nebraska

30-7 Halftime

Third Quarter

Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin with a 1-yard run for a touchdown - 37-7 Nebraska

Fourth Quarter

Nebraska kicker Tristan Alvano connects on a 20 yard field goal 40-7 Nebraska