El Paso County Sheriff deputies and detention officers honored by the Dallas Cowboys during Law Enforcement Appreciation game

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
New
Published 10:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Dallas Cowboys organization invited deputies and detention officers with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to join them on the field during the National Anthem Sunday before their game against the New Orleans Saints.

It was part of the Law Enforcement Appreciation Game which coincided with "915 Day", a tradition in El Paso.

Deputies and officers held a giant flag to show their commitment to protecting and serving the community.

"It is an honor to represent the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on such a prominent stage. This experience not only highlights our commitment to our community but also allows us to celebrate the rich heritage of El Paso," said Sheriff’s Deputy Omar Gonzalez.

"We are grateful for the support we receive from our community and partners," he added.

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

