Halftime Update: UTEP trails Sam Houston, 17-7

EL PASO, Texas - With the UTEP Miners in search of their first win of the season, UTEP finds themselves in yet another close game.

At halftime UTEP trails the Sam Houston Bearkats, 17-7

UTEP is currently 0-4 this season.

They're facing a Sam Houston team that's 4-1 on the season and riding a three game win streak.

Sam Houston would waste no time putting points on the board as the Bearkats would score a touchdown on their first possession of the game.

UTEP's offense struggled to get anything going in the first half.

Only 70 total yards of offense for the Miners in the first half as opposed to Sam Houston's 263 yards of total offense.

UTEP's only score of the game came by way of a Sam Houston fumble in their own end zone that was recovered by UTEP's defense.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

Sam Houston running back Jay Ducker runs it 39-yards for a touchdown 7-0 Sam Houston

Second Quarter

Sam Houston running back DJ McKinney runs it 23-yards for a touchdown 14-0 Sam Houston

With Sam Houston at their own 1-yard line, Sam Houston quarterback Hunter Watson would fumble the ball in the end zone, ball recovered by UTEP safety Kory Chapman in the end zone for a UTEP touchdown 14-7 Sam Houston

Sam Houston kicker Christian Pavon connects on a 19-yard field goal attempt 17-7 Sam Houston