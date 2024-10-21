Legendary coach travels to Juarez to help kids in tough neighborhood in Mexico south of El Paso

CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO (KVIA): Several dozen kids in the southern outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico stand patiently in line, trying to contain their excitement, as they wait to get their free soccer gear while legendary high school football coach Jeff Scurran gives "high 5's" to the children and hands out the goodies.

The group of kids, who's ages range from 12 to 15-years old, live in "Colonia Mezquital", one of the most marginal neighborhoods in Ciudad Juarez, the border city of nearly 2 million people just across the border from El Paso, Texas.

In the center of the neighborhood, is a church and community center called "Compañerismo de Gracia", which serves free meals to kids in Colonia Mesquital and also offers them a safe haven in order to get off the streets and avoid temptations of drugs, gangs and other negative influences.

In another KVIA edition of "People, Places & Paul", ABC-7 anchor Paul Cicala drove to South Juarez alongside of legendary football Coach Jeff Scurran, who has over 300 career victories coaching at the high school, college and pro level, to capture this amazing story of goodwill.

"This is really so rewarding," said Jeff Scurran, as he exchanged smiles with appreciative Juarez youngsters, "You see them line up and (it's great) to see the gratitude they show."

The children were given soccer balls, goalie gloves, shin guards, water bottles, new jerseys and much more.

It's all part of the many donations Jeff Scurran was able to collect, as he drove around 4.5 hours from his hometown of Tucson, Arizona to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, in order to brighten up these kids' weekend.

Angel Giovani Arellano Guerrero, a 14-years-old from Colonia Mesquital in Juarez, told ABC-7's Paul Cicala, "We have lots of happiness because thank god we can now play with some of these gifts, which truly is a dream."

Jeff Scurran, who's coached multiple high school's to state championship appearance and has taken home a handful of state titles as a Coach in Tucson, Arizona and the state of Oregon, has made similar humanitarian visits in Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico (which is the biggest major town between Ciudad Juarez and Nogales, Sonora). Here's a story from one of his visits to Agua Prieta, Sonora.

Jeff Scurran said about the help he's providing these kids: "It's very practical in terms of kids doing kids for kids so that they can realize there's a -good side- of life."

Yohan Leonel Esparza, a 14-year old from Colonia Mesquital in Ciudad Juarez opened up to ABC-7's Paul Cicala by saying "I'm very appreciative of the jerseys that the coach (Scurran) gaves us. It means a lot to us."

Jeff Scurran reiterated how impressed he was by the sportsmanship of these kids, especially after a hand-ball took place during their scrimmage after the gift-giving ceremony.

"It was pretty subtle, but, one kid raised his hands as you do when you signal for the refs, but, there are no refs, and they all stopped, nobody complained, the other kids set the ball down and play resumed," said Scurran, "This is the kind of stuff to really keep the kids off the streets and show the value of sports that does a good job of teaching."

IF YOU'D LIKE TO HELP YOUNGSTERS LIKE THE ONES MENTIONED IN THE STORY, COACH JEFF SCURRAN MAKES NUMEROUS TRIPS TO MEXICO, AND PLANS ON RETURNING TO CIUDAD JUAREZ. YOU CAN REACH HIM AT: Coachscurran@yahoo.com