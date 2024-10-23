Doña Ana County holds burial ceremony for unclaimed remains

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A burial was held for 36 people whose remains were never claimed by family members or loved ones Wednesday morning in Las Cruces.

The burial, which was organized by Doña Ana County, took place at St. Joseph Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Members of the public were allowed to attend, and at least a couple of dozen showed up to pay their respects to those interred.

The remains that were buried Wednesday were cremated by the county and the Human Services department, and were held in their custody for at least two years, which is required by state law.

The county says any of the remains may be claimed by family or friends, by calling Stephanie Barrera at (575) 525-5866.