Last-minute holiday traveling? What you need to know before heading to the airport

This week begins the busiest travel season of the year, as the Transportation Security Administration is expecting to screen over 44 million passengers in the upcoming weeks.

El Paso International Airport is expecting almost 2,000 travelers from Dec. 19 to Jan. 5.

They recommend arriving early, especially to find parking as they expect traffic in the terminals to increase.

Customs and Border Protection also recommend to avoid bringing counterfeit items like electronics, clothing or designer bags, or else it'll have to be declared, which creates more delays.

TSA also requires valid documents like your passport and a REAL I.D., which has a star in the corner.