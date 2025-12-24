Skip to Content
Top Stories

Last-minute holiday traveling? What you need to know before heading to the airport

By
Updated
today at 6:52 AM
Published 6:28 AM

This week begins the busiest travel season of the year, as the Transportation Security Administration is expecting to screen over 44 million passengers in the upcoming weeks.

El Paso International Airport is expecting almost 2,000 travelers from Dec. 19 to Jan. 5.

They recommend arriving early, especially to find parking as they expect traffic in the terminals to increase.

Customs and Border Protection also recommend to avoid bringing counterfeit items like electronics, clothing or designer bags, or else it'll have to be declared, which creates more delays.

TSA also requires valid documents like your passport and a REAL I.D., which has a star in the corner.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.