Veterans, families, soldiers honor the fallen at 20 year anniversary ceremony of the Ramadi Battle

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) - More than a thousand Iraq war veterans and their families gathered at Fort Bliss to mark the 20th anniversary of the Battle of Ramadi.

It was a pivotal fight in Operation Iraqi Freedom that changed U.S. military strategy at a tremendous cost.

The battle brought the "Clear, Hold, and Build" strategy which focused on taking "one neighborhood" at a time. It also worked on building combat outposts to defend these neighborhoods.

Courtesy: CNN

The new strategy included developing and training a local police force while earning the trust of local tribal leaders.

Retaking Ramadi meant the military would need to be coordinated between all military branches and across other countries involved in the operation.

It was an unprecedented effort with the US Army, side-by-side with Marines and Navy Seals including service members from the Air Force and National Guard troops.

They trained the Iraqi army, Iraqi police and local tribal leaders.

20 years later these warriors and their loved ones are coming together to remember those lost in the battle and reinforce their bond.

A bond that to this day is the focus of those who served and were there at Ramadi like Lt. Colonel Retired, John G. "Jocko" Willink remains strong to this day.

"Because you see, as we were completely surrounded by the enemy, more important, we were surrounded by the most professional, courageous and selfless group of war fighters that we could have ever imagined."

Debbie Lee, Founder and CEO of America's Mighty Warriors, spoke about her battle with the loss of her son and how this inspired her to start her foundation to help other families cope with the loss of those service men and women who paid the ultimate price.

"I didn't have a choice about the news that was given to me. I did have a choice how I responded that day and in the midst of my pain, my tears, the brokenness, I chose to put on Mark's boot, pick up his weapon and stay in the fight for our Gold Star families, our troops and our veterans, not with bitterness, but fueled with anger, not fueled by anger, but by God, given strength, purpose and passion to honor, Mark and serve those who are willing to give everything for me and my freedoms."

Her son, Navy Seal Marc Allen Lee was the first SEAL to lose his life during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He died in a firefight against insurgents at Ramadi on Aug. 2, 2006.

Lee was awarded several medals posthumously including the Purple Heart and Silver Star.

Lt. Gen. Ret. Sean Macfarland, who was the Commander of the First Combat Team spoke about the importance of remembering those who were lost in the battle.

"I also want to say a special welcome to our Gold Star family members. Thanks for joining us and for representing your soldiers, sailors and marines who couldn't be here," said Macfarland to those in attendance. He reflected on the two decades since the battle and how the bond remains strong, but this ceremony served to reconnect.

"I'm deeply honored to have stood with you and battled as many years ago and to stand before you now, not as your commander, but as your comrade in arms. No matter what our rank or job was then, or what we have done since, we will always share a bond that we can never share with anyone else only we know what our battle looked like, sounded like, felt like, and yes, smelled like, only we can understand its burdens, and only we can help one another bear them."