William Beaumont Army Medical Center delay due to weather

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) - Outpatient medical services at William Beaumont Army Medical Center will begin at 10 a.m. The two-hour delay is to align with Fort Bliss' inclement weather plan.

All surgeries will proceed as scheduled, all patients with a scheduled surgery for Monday are asked to report as originally scheduled. Inpatient and emergency room services will operate as usual.

Patients with Monday appointment before 10 a.m. will be contacted by WBAMC medical teams and clinics to reschedule as necessary.

All outpatient services, including pharmacies, radiology, lab and other will open at 10 a.m.