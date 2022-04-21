Arrest made in death of 51-year-old Queens woman found in duffel bag near home

By Eric Levenson and Mark Morales, CNN

A 44-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the death of a 51-year-old woman who was found over the weekend inside a duffel bag in Queens, the New York Police Department said.

David Bonola was arrested just before 1 a.m. Thursday on recommended charges of murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, NYPD said in a statement.

Bonola made a confession to police after he was arrested, a law enforcement official said. He was a handyman, but there is no confirmation on what his relationship was with the victim, the official added.

Bonola is expected to be arraigned later Thursday.

The arrest stems from the gruesome discovery Saturday of the body of Orsolya Gaal, 51, inside a duffel bag blocks from her home.

Police had been called about a suspicious bloody bag at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway, the NYPD said. There, officers found a woman unconscious and unresponsive inside a duffel bag, and emergency responders pronounced her dead.

A trail of blood led to 72-24 Juno Street, the NYPD said, about a half-mile walk northwest of where the bag was found. The woman was identified as Gaal, who lived at the Juno Street home, police said.

Gaal’s cause of death was determined to be sharp force injuries of the neck, and her manner of death was homicide, according to the New York Medical Examiner’s Office.

