5 things to know for March 22: Trump bond, Shutdown countdown, Border tensions, Ukraine, Apple

(CNN) — Three crew members are safe after their launch to the International Space Station was automatically aborted 20 seconds before liftoff, according to a NASA broadcast. Engineers are trying to determine the cause of the problem and resolve it before the next launch window on Saturday morning.

1. Trump bond

Former President Donald Trump is quickly approaching a deadline to secure a nearly half-billion-dollar bond to appeal his civil fraud case in New York. If the presumptive GOP presidential nominee is unable to find the money by Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James may begin seizing some of Trump’s assets to finance his obligation to the state. Filings show New York officials are first preparing to try to seize Trump’s golf course and private estate north of Manhattan, known as Seven Springs. Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers acknowledged this week that he was struggling to find an insurance company willing to underwrite the massive amount. The bond stems from a ruling last month that ordered Trump to pay millions in disgorgement, or “ill-gotten gains,” for issuing false financial statements and false business records to inflate the value of his assets.

2. Shutdown countdown

Congress released a massive $1.2 trillion bill on Thursday to fund the rest of the federal government. However, it’s not yet clear if lawmakers will be able to pass the legislation ahead of the midnight deadline today, raising concerns on Capitol Hill that there could be a short-term lapse in government funding over the weekend. Several critical government operations need to be funded by the end of the day, including the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, State and the legislative branch. If a temporary lapse in funding were to occur, it would likely have only a limited impact on government operations. Top lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing to prevent another shutdown but acknowledged several challenges lie ahead.

3. Border tensions

Mexico is warning a federal US court that if its judges permit a controversial Texas immigration law to take effect, the two nations would experience “substantial tension” that would have far-reaching consequences for US-Mexico relations. Senate Bill 4, signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, makes entering Texas illegally a state crime and allows Texas officials to order immigrants to be deported. US immigration enforcement, generally, is a function of the federal government. “Enforcement of SB 4 would also interfere with Mexico’s right to determine its own policies regarding entry into its territory, undermine U.S.-Mexico collaboration on a legal migration framework and border management, and hinder U.S.-Mexico trade,” attorneys for Mexico said.

4. Ukraine

Ukraine’s capital came under a heavy missile attack Thursday for the first time in six weeks just hours after a visit to the city by US national security adviser Jake Sullivan. More than 25,000 people took shelter in the city’s metro stations while the attack was ongoing. Officials said Russia fired two ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles at the Kyiv region — all of which, they said, had been shot down. Tests will confirm exactly what missile types were fired, but a statement from the air force suggests it is possible the ballistic missiles were of North Korean origin. Authorities say about a dozen people were injured from falling debris; there were no reports of any fatalities.

5. Apple

The Department of Justice and more than a dozen states filed a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Apple over an alleged iPhone monopoly. The DOJ claims Apple has used anticompetitive tactics, such as blocking innovative new apps and degrading how iPhone messages appear on Android phones, to maintain its power over the smartphone market. The long-anticipated lawsuit comes after years of allegations by critics that Apple has harmed competition with restrictive app store terms and high fees. If successful, the suit could force Apple to loosen some of the restrictions it has placed on its hardware and software. It could be made to open up its iPhone to alternative app stores and its technologies like iMessage with Android phones.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Starbucks-branded holiday mugs recalled

Sip with caution … Nestlé USA is recalling more than 440,000 Starbucks-branded holiday mugs due to burn and cut risks.

Warner Bros. Pictures releases ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ trailer

We now have the first look at the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 Tim Burton classic starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. (Like CNN, Warner Bros. Pictures is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

No. 3 seed Kentucky stunned by No. 14 seed Oakland in men’s NCAA tournament

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies are advancing to the second round for the first time in history.

Newly identified fossil named after Kermit the Frog could help solve evolutionary puzzle

Paleontologists have discovered a previously unknown ancient species: Kermitops — an amphibian that predates the dinosaurs and reveals the complexity of frog evolution.

Emmanuel Macron shows off his boxing skills

Photos of French President Emmanuel Macron hitting a boxing bag have sparked mixed reactions.

QUIZ TIME

Which fruit in the US contains the most amount of pesticides?

A. Kiwi

B. Pineapple

C. Strawberries

D. Watermelon

TODAY’S NUMBER

3

That’s how many police officers were injured after an Idaho inmate escaped from a hospital visit on Wednesday. After a 36-hour manhunt, the inmate and an accomplice who helped him escape were captured Thursday around two hours away from where the escape occurred.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“It was apocalyptic. It was horrific. It was miserable.”

— Dr. Thaer Ahmad, an emergency medicine physician who recently returned from treating patients in Gaza’s hospitals. At Al-Shifa, Gaza’s largest hospital facility, hundreds of people are still thought to be trapped after Israel launched a new raid on the complex on Monday.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Dog-gone it!

Buster the Labrador Retriever went viral on social media for being a bad dog in the swimming pool. Watch the video here.

