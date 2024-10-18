5 things to know for Oct. 18: Early voting, Middle East, Student loans, Climate pollution, Liam Payne

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Ask to take a nap in a mattress store. Or challenge a stranger to dance in public. You’ll likely get a “no” in response — but that’s the point of the exercise. Psychologists say exposing yourself to uncomfortable situations can be a form of therapy to help decrease your fear of rejection.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Early voting

The North Carolina State Board of Elections said more than 200,000 early voting ballots were cast as of Thursday afternoon, which suggests the state is on track to come close to — or exceed — its 2020 early voting numbers. Meanwhile, some residents in the critical battleground state continue to grapple with inconsistent cell phone service and power after Hurricane Helene. CNN visited Western North Carolina, a disaster zone after the storm, where determined residents are even driving ATVs and trucks through debris to reach voting sites. The pivotal swing state of Georgia also began early in-person voting earlier this week and saw record turnout. Georgia election officials say absentee ballots were sent out by the US Postal Service as scheduled and were not impacted by the storm.

2. Middle East

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, believed to be the chief architect of the militant group’s October 7, 2023, terror attack that set off the war in Gaza, has been killed by Israeli forces. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sinwar’s death marked “the beginning of the day after Hamas.” He vowed that Israel would continue fighting Hamas in Gaza until all hostages were returned home. In a call discussing Sinwar’s death, Netanyahu and President Joe Biden agreed there was an opportunity to advance the release of the hostages in Gaza. US officials said they would redouble their efforts with mediators to push for a ceasefire deal.

3. Student loans

The Biden administration on Thursday announced another round of student loan forgiveness, bringing the total amount of student loan cancellation to more than $175 billion for nearly 5 million people since Biden took office. More than 1 million of these student loan borrowers received debt relief through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which promises loan forgiveness to public-sector workers — like teachers and nurses — after they’ve made 10 years of qualifying payments. However, other student loan relief efforts, including a new repayment plan known as Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE), are tied up in litigation. The lawsuits were filed by groups of Republican-led states that argue that the Department of Education does not have the legal authority to implement the costly debt-relief programs.

4. Climate pollution

The Supreme Court this week allowed the EPA to temporarily enforce its rules regulating planet-warming pollution from power plants. The justices denied an emergency request from more than 20 Republican state attorneys general and industry groups that asked for the rules to be temporarily halted while a lower court challenge plays out. The EPA’s rules will compel existing coal and new natural gas power plants to either cut or capture 90% of their climate pollution by 2032. Compliance could reduce the carbon dioxide emissions from the sector by 75% compared to a peak in 2005, climate experts say. The Supreme Court’s rulings were the latest in a series of surprising wins for the EPA in recent weeks on the high court’s emergency docket. Earlier this month, the court let stand Biden administration rules that would cut emissions of the planet-warming gas methane as well as mercury.

5. Liam Payne

Authorities are pressing forward in their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Liam Payne’s shocking death this week. The former One Direction band member died Wednesday after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31. Local police said they went to the hotel after receiving a 911 call about an aggressive man who was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The public prosecutor’s office in Argentina said Thursday that “everything indicates that the musician was alone when the fall occurred.” The prosecutor’s office also suspects Payne, who was previously open about his struggle with addiction and his mental health, was potentially “experiencing some kind of episode due to substance abuse” at the time. Whether Payne jumped from the balcony of his room or accidentally fell remains unclear.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The Girl Scouts could soon triple membership fees

Girl Scouts of the USA plans to raise membership dues by 240%, from $25 a year per scout to $85. I guess that’s the way the cookie crumbles.

King Charles embarks on royal tour

Here’s what we know about the King’s first long-haul multi-country trip since his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Beyoncé’s father opens up about his battle with breast cancer

CNN speaks with Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father, as he shares his personal journey with breast cancer and the importance of early detection. Watch the video here.

Cleveland Guardians shock New York Yankees to cut series deficit to 2-1

With their stunning victory Thursday, the Cleveland Guardians will aim to even up the American League Championship Series in Game 4 later today.

Former Olympic snowboarder wanted in US drug trafficking case

A former Olympic snowboarder for Canada has been charged with running a drug trafficking ring that shipped vast amounts of cocaine across the Americas, authorities said Thursday.

QUIZ TIME

NASA launched a mission this week to investigate a potentially habitable ocean world. Where is the spacecraft headed?

A. Neptune’s moon Triton

B. Saturn’s moon Titan

C. Jupiter’s moon Europa

D. Mars’ moon Phobos

Take me to the quiz!

Last week, 63% of readers who took the quiz got eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

TODAY’S NUMBER

$34 billion

That’s how high losses from Hurricane Milton could reach across Florida, according to research firm CoreLogic. The estimate could make it one of the costliest storms in US history.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“When you have mail-in ballots and no, no sort of proof of citizenship, it becomes almost impossible to prove cheating.”

— Elon Musk, promoting false claims about foreign infiltration of US elections during a solo town hall Thursday supporting Donald Trump. It is illegal for people who are not US citizens to vote in federal contests, and nonpartisan election experts say it rarely happens given that violators face imprisonment and deportation.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

What it’s like to work in the world’s largest food delivery market

Explosive confrontations across China involving delivery workers have widely circulated on Chinese social media, showing people stretched to the breaking point. Other drivers are receiving limited assignments and reduced pay. CNN’s Marc Stewart examines the challenges they face.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.