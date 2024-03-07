‘Child care directs everything for us.’ Parents meet with state lawmakers to push for more financial aid



By Hannah McDonald

NASHVILLE (WTVF) — In most cases, sending a toddler to daycare is more expensive than sending a teenager to one of our state colleges.

In Tennessee, the average annual price of center-based care, irrespective of quality, is $11,068 and $10,184 for infants and toddlers respectively, according to Tennesseans for Quality Early Education.

While our state lawmakers are focusing a lot on education, some parents say they’re looking at the wrong age group.

Tennessee parents with the Save Our Children Action Network showed up in force on Capitol Hill for meetings with lawmakers. They were there to discuss the cost of childcare.

“Tuition has raised twice in this past year,” said Amy Rich of White County.

“Twice in the past year?” asked NewsChannel5’s Hannah McDonald.

“Yes,” Rich said.

“And what were the reasons?” asked NewsChannel5’s Hannah McDonald.

“Just for the cost of food, to provide food for these children. Also to keep employees and quality employees,” Rich said.

Rich has a 3-year-old in daycare. Her family couldn’t find an affordable spot in their community so the little girl goes to school in another county.

The state already offers some money to help pay for child care, but right now it’s only available to families making 85% of the median income, which is roughly $65,000. Under a proposal, families making the median income could qualify.

With child care so hard to afford, parents are concerned impressionable minds are missing out. 90% of brain development happens by age 5.

A mom explained missing out on school is affecting her youngest child.

“My child who has been with me while I’ve been trying to work remotely, and not being able to give her that attention, and she’s been playing on the iPad… there’s a huge difference in her social emotional maturity,” said Rachel Russell of Knox County.

Unfortunately, there’s a good chance the bill won’t make it to the floor because it will cost too much, however, sponsors were added after the mothers visits to Capitol Hill.

“We used to not get meetings and now they know who we are and they know when we come knocking that they’re going to open the door because we’re coming to talk to them,” said Laura Mcconnell of Greene County.

The financial aid scholarship they’re pushing for is called Promising Futures and could provide families up to $4,500 a year.

