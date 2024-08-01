Bear euthanized after attacking runner in Big Cottonwood Canyon

By Spencer Burt

Click here for updates on this story

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — A man was attacked by a black bear while trail running in Big Cottonwood Canyon Wednesday afternoon.

Unfortunately, wildlife officials say they had to euthanize the animal because it showed aggressive behavior toward a human.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said it received the report of a man being bitten around 1:15-1:30 p.m. The man was trail running in the Mill D North trail area of the canyon.

The trail runner reportedly heard a bear in the brush, and it then approached him. The man said he backed away and tried to make himself look big — which, according to wildlife experts’ tips for encounters with black bears, was partially correct. While Wild Aware Utah does suggest “[making] yourself look bigger by raising your arms and standing tall,” they say it’s best to stand your ground, remain calm, and not back away.

DWR officials say the bear “bluff charged” the man twice. Then, as he was backing up, he tripped over a log, and the bear bit him on his upper arm. He was then able to escape after kicking at the bear.

The man was able to drive himself to a local hospital, where he received medical attention for puncture wounds on his arm.

Conservation officers and biologists with the DWR responded to the area and searched for the bear with tracking hounds. They found it around 9:45 p.m.

“Because the bear had shown aggressive behavior and injured a person, it was euthanized, per policy,” the division wrote in a news release Wednesday night.

The agency said the bear was an adult female.

The DWR and Wild Aware provide the following tips on what to do if you come face-to-face with a black bear:

– Stand your ground: Never back up, lie down or play dead with a black bear. Make yourself look bigger by raising your arms and standing tall. Stay calm and give the bear a chance to leave. Be prepared to use bear spray or another deterrent. – Don’t run away or climb a tree. Black bears are excellent climbers and can run up to 35 mph — you cannot outclimb or outrun them. – Know bear behavior. If a bear stands up, grunts, moans or makes other sounds, it’s not being aggressive. These are the ways a bear gets a better look or smell and expresses its interest. – If a black bear attacks, always fight back. And never give up! People have successfully defended themselves with almost anything: rocks, sticks, backpacks, water bottles and even their hands and feet.

More tips on avoiding encounters with black bears and staying safe in general in “bear country” can be found on the Wild Aware Utah website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.