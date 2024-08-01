Years ago, she thought ahead and bought sinkhole insurance. It saved the Clarksville homeowner nearly $400K.

By Hannah McDonald

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — When there’s widespread flooding or a tornado does serious damage, the state or FEMA often help cover costs.

When a sinkhole forms, that’s not typically the case, although there’s really nothing you can do to prevent one.

I got a news tip from a homeowner in Clarksville who has a sinkhole underneath her house. She told me having the right insurance saved her hundreds of thousands of dollars.

When I saw Amanda Blount’s home with my own eyes, I was surprised by all the repairs being done to fix the sinkhole.

It’s been a construction zone for about two years, ever since she noticed crooked cracks in walls and sagging floors.

“I would’ve been bankrupt, like completely bankrupt if I had to fix this myself,” said Amanda Blount. “This is a between $300,000 to $400,000 project. I’m a retired veteran, I can’t afford that. I can’t afford that at all.”

Because sinkhole coverage was added to her policy, Amanda’s insurance has paid all but about $4,000.

In Tennessee, insurers who offer homeowner coverage are required to have sinkhole coverage available. Our state is subject to sinkholes because of the limestone. Over time, weakened rock can collapse.

Blount thought ahead and bought sinkhole insurance because she knew the state was prone to sinkholes.

“They always say your house, home, land is your biggest investment… I’m constantly looking for ways to protect myself, and one of those ways was extra sinkhole insurance,” Blount said.

Blount also recommends replacement value insurance and code upgrade insurance. It’s always best to talk to your insurer about your options.

