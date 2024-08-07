Campus Chronicles – August 8, 2024

By Lisa Valadez

August 7, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Fort Bend ISD Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union employees have made a generous donation of school supplies to the Fort Bend ISD Shared Dreams program, which provides short-term assistance to students identified by their campus nurse and staff. This contribution ensures that students receive the necessary support to continue their education without interruption.

The dedication and support from the Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union employees toward the students and the entire school community are deeply appreciated. Their donation is a crucial part of ensuring that every student has the tools they need to succeed academically. Fort Bend ISD extends its heartfelt gratitude to Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union for their unwavering support and commitment to the success of local students.

Pasadena ISD Pasadena ISD achieved a significant milestone this past week, with 13 of its schools earning the prestigious title of America’s Healthiest Schools. This recognition highlights their excellence in promoting and supporting whole-child health across various areas, reflecting a district-wide commitment to fostering a healthy and nurturing environment for students.

The designation as America’s Healthiest Schools underscores the district’s dedication to implementing comprehensive health initiatives, from nutritious meal programs to physical fitness activities and mental health support. This remarkable achievement not only enhances the well-being of students but also sets a positive example for the entire community. Pasadena ISD’s success in creating a supportive and healthy school environment is truly inspiring and indicative of the positive impact on students’ lives.

Alief ISD The Alief Counselor Institute 2024 proved to be a landmark event, with counselors showcasing unmatched energy and dedication throughout the conference. The event was marked by the generous contributions of vendors, whose donations significantly enhanced the experience for all attendees. Each interaction and presentation embodied the event’s core goal of L.O.V.E., highlighting the commitment to fostering a supportive and nurturing environment.

The institute demonstrated that Alief counselors are fully prepared and equipped to support their students with unwavering dedication. The collective enthusiasm and focus on L.O.V.E. have set a strong foundation for the upcoming school year, ensuring that every student will receive the comprehensive care and support they need. The success of this year’s institute underscores the readiness and commitment of Alief counselors to make a positive impact in their community.

Excitement is building as Aldine ISD coaches recently enjoyed an exclusive tour of the newly renovated WW Thorne Stadium, which is set to open just in time for the first game of the season on August 29th. The tour offered a glimpse into the state-of-the-art facilities that will soon accommodate athletes and fans, showcasing several impressive new features.

Coaches were particularly enthusiastic about the new press box, designed to provide an exceptional experience for media coverage. Additionally, the upgraded family and VIP areas received praise for their enhanced amenities, aimed at improving the game-day experience for special guests and families. The renovations promise to elevate the stadium experience for everyone involved. For more info, go AldineISD.org, AliefISD.net, PasadenaISD.org, FortBendISD.com

