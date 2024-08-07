Celebrating a Milestone: Sugar Land Branch Library’s 25th Anniversary

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

August 7, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Sugar Land Branch Library is set to mark a significant milestone as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. The festivities will take place at the library’s location, 550 Eldridge, on Saturday, August 31, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. The Open House event promises to be a delightful mix of history, art, and community engagement, highlighting a quarter-century of service to the residents of Fort Bend County.

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, a key figure in the library’s establishment 25 years ago, will be present as a special guest, adding a touch of nostalgia and honor to the event. Reflecting on the journey, Commissioner Meyers remarked, “The Sugar Land Branch Library has been a cornerstone of our community, fostering learning and connection. It’s incredible to see how it has grown and evolved over the years.”

The celebration will offer more than just memories. Attendees can enjoy light refreshments and participate in an exciting community-art project. This project invites the public to paint or color individual pieces of a mural. Once completed, these pieces will be assembled to form a beautiful mural, which will be proudly displayed in the library lobby until the end of the year. This artistic endeavor symbolizes the collaborative spirit that the library has nurtured within the community.

The Sugar Land Branch Library’s roots date back to August 1999. It was the final branch constructed with funds approved in the 1989 bond election. The City of Sugar Land generously donated funds for a permanent history display, while many local individuals contributed by purchasing paver bricks engraved with names or dedications in honor of loved ones. This historical context underscores the library’s deep ties to the community and its commitment to preserving local heritage.

The Friends of the Sugar Land Branch Library have made this event possible by providing materials and refreshments, ensuring that the celebration is both enjoyable and memorable.

This event is free and open to the public, inviting everyone to join in the celebration of a cherished community institution. For more information, visit the Fort Bend County Libraries website at fortbend.lib.tx.us or call the Sugar Land Branch Library at (281) 238-2140. You can also contact the library system’s Communications Office at (281) 633-4734.

Houston Style Magazine readers, as the Sugar Land Branch Library celebrates this significant milestone, it looks forward to continuing its mission of enriching the community through knowledge, culture, and shared experiences for many more years to come.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.