Commissioner Lesley Briones Leads Transformational Changes in Harris County Criminal Courts

By Lisa Valadez

August 7, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Harris County Commissioners Court has unanimously approved a comprehensive plan led by Commissioner Lesley Briones to invest in Harris County’s District Criminal Courts, enhancing the quality and efficiency of justice. Commissioner Briones, a lawyer and former judge, collaborated with judicial stakeholders to develop a reform package addressing challenges faced by victims, defendants, lawyers, and court personnel. The reforms will modernize outdated courtroom technology, improve court appearance rates, increase mental health support services, and expand associate judges and support staff to reduce case backlogs.

The total investment of approximately $10 million to $13 million will also streamline case management using a data-driven approach.

Commissioner Briones emphasized the importance of these initiatives, stating, “We are taking action to keep advancing justice in Harris County. By investing in much-needed resources for criminal district courts ranging from technology enhancements, improved procedures, and enhanced services, we will make our justice system more just and efficient for victims, defendants, and their families.” The initiative has received strong support from local officials and stakeholders, highlighting its potential to significantly improve the administration of justice in Harris County.

