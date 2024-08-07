New TxDOT Campaign to Keep Kids Safe in School Zones as the New School Year Begins

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

August 7, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As the back-to-school season approaches, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is launching its new “Be Safe. Drive Smart” Back-to-School campaign this week, urging everyone to stay vigilant and help keep kids safe.

Ensuring Safety in School Zones

School zones can be particularly chaotic with children walking or biking to school, dashing between cars, and hopping in and out of buses while parents drop them off. Unfortunately, traffic accidents can and do occur. Last year alone, Texas witnessed 748 crashes in school zones and 2,523 collisions involving school buses, resulting in 11 fatalities and 63 serious injuries. The most common causes were preventable driver behaviors such as speeding, distracted driving, and failure to yield the right of way.

TxDOT emphasizes the importance of being alert for young pedestrians and cyclists, slowing down, staying attentive, and adhering to traffic laws to ensure children’s safety and avoid costly fines.

Driving Tips for School Zones

1. Stay Informed: Traffic patterns around schools may have changed since the last school year.

2. Stay Alert and Phone-Free: Using handheld electronic devices while driving in an active school zone is illegal.

3. Yield to Pedestrians and Cyclists: Stop and yield to vulnerable road users in crosswalks. The Lisa Torry Smith Act of 2021 increased penalties for failing to protect people in crosswalks.

4. Obey Speed Limits: Traffic fines are higher in school zones.

5. Designated Drop-Offs: Use your school’s designat areas for dropping off and picking up children.

6. Watch for Children: Be mindful of children gathered at bus stops or those who might dart across the street.

Sharing the Road with School Buses

1. Maintain a Safe Distance: Follow school buses at a safe distance as they make frequent stops.

2. Stop for School Buses: Do not pass a bus with flashing red lights or an extended stop sign, regardless of your direction, unless on the opposite roadway of a divided highway. Resume driving only when the bus moves, the lights stop flashing, or the driver signals it’s safe.

3. Be Extra Cautious: Children may not always look for vehicles before crossing the street. Violations can lead to fines up to $1,250 for a first offense.

Safety Tips for Children Walking or Biking to School

1. Use Sidewalks: If unavailable, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic.

2. Cross at Intersections: Only cross at intersections or marked crosswalks after looking left, right, and left again.

3. Obey Crossing Guards: Pay attention to and follow the instructions of crossing guards.

4. Make Eye Contact: Ensure drivers see you before crossing.

5. Stay Alert: Avoid distractions like phones or electronic devices.

6. Wear Helmets: Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle or scooter.

7. Follow Traffic Rules: Adhere to all traffic rules, signs, and signals.

Join the #EndTheStreakTX Effort

“Be Safe. Drive Smart.” is a crucial component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader initiative encouraging drivers to make safer choices to help end the streak of daily fatalities on Texas roadways. Since November 7, 2000, Texas has not experienced a single deathless day on its roads.

The Texas Department of Transportation maintains 80,000 miles of road and supports aviation, maritime, rail, and public transportation across the state. For more information, visit the TxDOT website and join the movement to keep our children and roads safe.

For more info, visit dps.texas.gov

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.