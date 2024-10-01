Child found dead after shooting at Tamarac apartment

By Nicole Linsalata, Julian Quintana, Kevin Boulandier, Dannielle Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

TAMARAC, Florida (WSVN) — A boy has died after a shooting took place inside a Tamarac apartment.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the shooting at the Sun Vista Garden apartments along the 5600 block of Rock Island Road on Monday afternoon.

“The caller stated that the 6-year-old shot himself,” said a 911 operator.

According to BSO, the child was found with a gunshot wound inside the home and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials haven’t released the name or age of the boy.

7Skyforce hovered over the apartment complex, where a family appeared to be consoled and distraught by the news.

Neighbors believe the child is 6-years-old.

Nearby bystanders were shocked to hear about what had occurred.

“All of a sudden we just heard the ambulances and the police rush in. While we were here, we saw a lady crying with another child and they put her in a car. It’s super sad. Guns are dangerous, but they shouldn’t be left unattended or stuff like that, especially if there are children in the house. I’m a gun owner myself but mine are in a safe and stuff like that, so it’s just very sad,” said Carlos Mejia, who works nearby.

Others expressed sadness.

“Very tragic, to be honest. That will be, to be honest, that would be crazy if he even got it to himself, if he was just playing with it and then that was the case,” said neighbor Nikko Louissaint.

“It’s not a toy. Great power, great responsibility,” said another person.

“It’s just a very sad incident, unfortunately,” said a third person.

“I don’t know, I’m speechless right now, it’s very sad,” said a neighbor.

Officials are stressing residents to follow gun safety measures.

“The men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office want to implore gun owners to practice gun safety. Despite what the circumstances are surrounding this incident, we want to remind gun owners to make sure they secure their weapons in a safe and secure place.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.