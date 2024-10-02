Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Canadian man charged in sword attack in Gettysburg

By
New
Published 10:58 AM

By Matt Barcaro

Click here for updates on this story

    GETTYSBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A Canadian man is facing charges after police say he used a sword to damage property in downtown Gettysburg Sunday night.

Pennsylvania State Police said Raymond Bondy of Alberta, Canada, slashed 10 tires and broke four vehicle windows while heavily intoxicated.

Bondy remains in Adams County Prison, unable to post bail, according to court documents.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content