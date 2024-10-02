Skip to Content
Kansas City tenants go on rent strike over living conditions

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Tenants at Independence Towers and Quality Hill Towers in Kansas City have initiated a rent strike, demanding safer living conditions.

Residents, who pay around $830 in rent, have reported enduring dangerous conditions for years.

They have informed the Federal Housing Finance Authority and lending company Fannie Mae that they will stop paying rent if safety demands are not met by October 1.

The FHFA warned tenants that failure to pay rent could lead to penalties or eviction but assured ongoing efforts to find solutions benefiting all parties, especially the tenants.

