Man kills mountain lion with shovel at campground

By Jesse Sarles

Fremont County, COLORADO (KCNC) — A man in southern Colorado says he killed a mountain lion with a shovel at a campground when it was acting aggressively towards him and his dog. That’s according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which says a CPW officer responded to the scene last Thursday after the man reported the killing to authorities.

The killing happened late on Oct. 25 west of Cañon City in Fremont County. When the wildlife officer got there the next morning the dead mountain lion was on the hood of the man’s SUV.

The man told the officer the mountain lion approached he and his dog — a Husky — and it started to fight with his dog. An investigation by CPW is continuing, but the preliminary finding is that the man was fearing for his life and acted in self-defense. He told officers the animal died after he hit it in the head with the shovel.

Although the mountain lion was “acting unusual and extremely aggressive,” the incident does not qualify as a mountain lion attack under CPW guidelines.

The mountain lion weighed about 95 pounds and it was female, according to CPW. Its body is set to undergo a necropsy.

The man’s identity has not been released.

There have been 25 recorded mountain lion attacks on humans in Colorado in the last 34 years, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Three of those were fatal.

This incident does not qualify as an attack because, according to CPW, “the man suffered no injuries and was never touched by the lion.”

Last year a young mountain lion was euthanized in Chaffee County after it swatted an 11-year-old girl. The girl wound up with a puncture wound on her face. In a different attack in the same county, a man was clawed in the head while he was sitting in a hot tub and survived.

Five years ago a jogger was attacked by a juvenile mountain lion in Larimer County and killed it by stepping on its neck after a dramatic fight.

Mountain lions are most active when it’s starting to get dark, overnight, and in the early morning before it’s fully light. If you are outside in Colorado and happen to spot one (it’s rare), there are some recommended steps to take to avoid a confrontation.

If the lion is far off, make lots of noise to avoid surprising it. If you have a pet with you keep it leashed and close to you.

If the lion is close by, CPW recommends the following steps: “Speak calmly, move slowly, and avoid running. Raise your arms, open your jacket, and pick up small children or pets to make yourself appear larger.”

Having a stick or walking stick with you in case of an attack is recommended.

