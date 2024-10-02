Woman dies after car plunges into Cooper City canal

By John MacLauchlan

Click here for updates on this story

COOPER CITY, Florida (WFOR) — A woman died after a car she was in plunged into a Cooper City canal.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday they received a report around 6 a.m. of a vehicle going into a canal off Griffin Road at SW 90 Street, just east of Palm Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said a man and woman were in the car when it went into the water, and the man was able to make it out. What led to the crash is under investigation.

Chopper4 over the scene saw that a guardrail on a bridge that spans the canal was missing a large section and divers were in the water. The bridge was blocked off by crime scene tape and patrol vehicles.

The sheriff’s office said the westbound lanes of Griffin Road from Pine Island Road to the SW 88 Terrace were temporarily closed Wednesday. Drivers were asked to find alternate routes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.