Delivery tractor-trailer jackknifes on NJ Turnpike, litters packages over highway

Published 7:00 AM


KYW

By Joe Brandt, Kim Hudson

    BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (KYW) — Multiple lanes on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike are blocked Thursday morning after a FedEx delivery tractor-trailer jackknifed on the highway in Burlington County.

Images from Chopper 3 show the truck on the southbound side of the highway before Burlington-Mount Holly Road. There are several packages in the roadway as well.

This area is between Exit 6 and Exit 5.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to authorities on whether anyone was injured in this crash and more details on how it happened.

If you’re going past this crash scene, watch out for two lanes closed and slow speeds getting by.

If you normally take New Jersey Turnpike Exit 6 to get on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, you should take I-295 as an alternate route this morning.

As the sun came up, a dump truck was on the scene and workers were collecting packages strewn across the shoulder of the highway.

