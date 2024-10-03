Man dies after motorcycle, moose collide, police say

By Russ Reed

Click here for updates on this story

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) — Maine State Police officials are investigating a crash on Interstate 95 involving a motorcycle and moose that killed a New Jersey man.

Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 7 p.m. Monday at mile marker 240 on I-95 South in Township 2 Range 9 (T2 R9).

Anand Sreedharan, 50, of Princeton, was traveling south on the interstate when his motorcycle struck a moose that had crossed into his lane, according to police.

Police said Sreedharan was thrown from the motorcycle and ultimately died of his injuries.

The moose was also killed as a result of the crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.