Video shows police, firefighters helping moose trapped in swimming pool

BEDFORD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A moose got stuck in an in-ground swimming pool in Bedford on Thursday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to the home on Riddle Drive around 8:45 a.m.

The moose, an adult, was found trapped in the covered pool. Bedford police said it’s likely the moose mistook the pool cover as part of the ground and fell through. They said the moose had probably been there since about 4 a.m.

First responders pulled the cover off the pool, allowing the moose to exit through the shallow end. Officials said it only took about 30 seconds for the animal to leave once they started removing the cover.

Next door neighbor Sandy Katis said the homeowner called her to share the news.

“She was actually laughing,” Katis said. “She said, ‘You wouldn’t believe it, Sandy. Talk about excitement here.’ And she said they took care it.”

The homeowners where the moose visited were not available for comment.

“I want to remind residents that moose can be very dangerous animals due to their size, and we appreciate that residents called us this morning to assist with this situation,” Chief Daniel Douidi said in a news release. “We’re pleased that no people or animals were harmed in this incident.”

Police said no further action was taken after the moose walked away.

