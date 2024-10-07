Gillette hosts pink lemonade stand for breast cancer research



FOXBORO, Massachusetts (WBZ) — At Sunday’s Patriots game, fans got the chance to stop by a pink lemonade stand and contribute to breast cancer research.

At 7, Brynne Rhodes started a lemonade stand in her neighborhood to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in honor of her mom, who was fighting Stage 2 breast cancer at the time.

Her neighborhood lemonade stand has now grown into a nationwide movement, with people hosting their own pink lemonade stands in 42 different states.

The Patriots invited Brynne and her mom to host a pink lemonade stand at Gillette Stadium on Sunday and talk to Patriots fans as they head into the game.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but we feel October is Breast Cancer Action Month. We want people nationwide to take action, to support breast cancer research, to go out in their communities and share the importance of this,” said Brynne’s mother, Kim – the inspiration for the original lemonade stand.

Their goal is to help people in all 50 states set up their own pink lemonade stands and to raise $1 million for breast cancer research.

“Every time I make a lemonade stand, I know I’m helping somebody. My mom is a third-generation breast cancer survivor, and it just really makes me feel good,” Brynne said.

