69-year-old man arrestd in $19K vehicle vandalism spree in Miami, police say

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — Miami police have arrested a 69-year-old man in connection with a series of vandalisms involving 19 vehicles across the Downtown, Little Havana and Brickell neighborhoods.

Patrick Hennessy is accused of carving the letters “LLX” into the doors of unoccupied vehicles using a tool, causing damage that exceeds $19,000 in repair costs. Police said the incidents occurred between Feb. 2 and Oct. 10.

Detectives first identified the pattern of vandalism and, through collaboration with patrol officers, were able to pinpoint and arrest Hennessy.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims who have not yet reported the vandalism. Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Miami Police at 305-579-6111.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.